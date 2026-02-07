Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBIL. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,278,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 7,158.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,934 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,768,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,808,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 525,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 416,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.47 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

