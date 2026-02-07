Paladin Advisory Group LLC Buys 14,433 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

