Renaissance Group LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,016 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.49.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 42.87%.The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

