Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 873 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $88,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 40,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $619.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.00. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

