BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 22,675 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 251.7% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $194.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Zacks Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.41.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

