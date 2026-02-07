Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406,718 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.92% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2,659.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 104.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $37.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.
Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.