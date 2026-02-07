Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406,718 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.92% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 45.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2,659.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 104.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

