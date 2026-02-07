Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 267.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 58,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $82,118.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,550,373.57. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $335,763.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 594,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,365,315.15. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,545 shares of company stock worth $3,850,173 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $64.86 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

