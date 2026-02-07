Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) versus Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Financial Survey

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluent and Banzai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banzai International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.51%. Banzai International has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 21,748.74%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Fluent.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $254.62 million 0.42 -$29.28 million ($1.15) -3.17 Banzai International $4.53 million 1.77 -$31.51 million ($6.55) -0.18

This table compares Fluent and Banzai International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fluent has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banzai International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -12.47% -109.15% -29.76% Banzai International -233.45% -1,082.13% -74.79%

Summary

Fluent beats Banzai International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and life sciences, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

