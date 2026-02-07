Brokerages Set Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) PT at $16.60

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDHC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Smith Douglas Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 0.2%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of SDHC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.