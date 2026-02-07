Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.8333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Cinemark to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $547,854.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,201.60. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 758.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,180,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,808,000 after buying an additional 1,188,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,069,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,979,000 after buying an additional 56,275 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 37.4% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 447,468 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company's core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in?theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark's exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate?owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large?format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

