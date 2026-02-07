Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.5330, with a volume of 5445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VTOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Jones Trading started coverage on Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bristow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTOL

Bristow Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.78. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm had revenue of $386.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In related news, Director Robert Manzo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,591.25. The trade was a 15.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,176. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,417,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.