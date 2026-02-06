Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata Sells 3,125 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.27, for a total transaction of $928,968.75.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.45. 6,774,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $327.75.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $315.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5,713.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after buying an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

