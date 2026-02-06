Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells 10,667 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $783,277.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,553,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,981,188.11. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.8%

URBN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.47. 764,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,359. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $7,036,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 18.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

