Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $82.2950, with a volume of 2289757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Ventas Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ventas this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,694,026.50. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,459 shares of company stock worth $10,152,803. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 374.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in Ventas by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Stories

