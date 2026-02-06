Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Price

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.40 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 20.33%.The firm had revenue of $540.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 998.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library?preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

