Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $42.9950, with a volume of 16050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $582.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 231.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 848.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

