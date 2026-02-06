SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $649.18 and last traded at $648.5040, with a volume of 56485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $634.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 157.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $714,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

