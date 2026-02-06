Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.43), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.130 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 89,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 0.59. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -325.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Key Headlines Impacting Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 42.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alpine Income Property Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company set strong FY?2026 guidance of $2.090–$2.130 EPS, well above consensus (~$0.98), indicating management expects materially higher earnings power next year. GlobeNewswire Release

Company set strong FY?2026 guidance of $2.090–$2.130 EPS, well above consensus (~$0.98), indicating management expects materially higher earnings power next year. Positive Sentiment: Declared a higher quarterly common dividend of $0.30 (annualized yield ~6.1%), a 5.3% increase from prior, which supports income?oriented investor demand. (Record/ex?dividend dates in the announcement.) Dividend & Results Release

Declared a higher quarterly common dividend of $0.30 (annualized yield ~6.1%), a 5.3% increase from prior, which supports income?oriented investor demand. (Record/ex?dividend dates in the announcement.) Positive Sentiment: Closed a $450M amended unsecured credit facility to retire prior debt, with slightly lower spreads (10–15 bps improvement), an accordion to $750M, and initial fixed rates on term loans — boosting liquidity and lowering borrowing costs. This reduces refinancing risk and supports growth/acquisition optionality. Yahoo Finance

Closed a $450M amended unsecured credit facility to retire prior debt, with slightly lower spreads (10–15 bps improvement), an accordion to $750M, and initial fixed rates on term loans — boosting liquidity and lowering borrowing costs. This reduces refinancing risk and supports growth/acquisition optionality. Positive Sentiment: Q4 FFO beat: reported FFO of $0.54 vs Zacks consensus $0.49 (up from $0.44 y/y), signaling stronger cash flow generation underlying distributions. Zacks

Q4 FFO beat: reported FFO of $0.54 vs Zacks consensus $0.49 (up from $0.44 y/y), signaling stronger cash flow generation underlying distributions. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PINE to “strong?buy,” adding support from the sell?side. Zacks summary

Analyst action: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PINE to “strong?buy,” adding support from the sell?side. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional and insider activity noted (some buys and sells among insiders; varied hedge?fund flows), which may modestly influence sentiment but not change fundamentals immediately. Quiver Quant

Mixed institutional and insider activity noted (some buys and sells among insiders; varied hedge?fund flows), which may modestly influence sentiment but not change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings miss: reported EPS of $0.06 vs consensus ~$0.49 (Q4), and metrics showed negative ROE (~?1.96%) and a negative net margin — highlighting non?cash items or one?offs that depress reported earnings even as FFO and guidance look stronger. Press Release / Slides

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alpine Income Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.50 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINE

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.