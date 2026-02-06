SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 1,597 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $27.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,048.39. 463,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,135. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,052.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.17. The company has a market capitalization of $991.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

