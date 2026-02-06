Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases 2,358 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles purchased 2,358 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 per share, with a total value of £9,997.92.

Helena Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Helena Coles bought 2,352 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 425 per share, for a total transaction of £9,996.

On Friday, February 6th, Helena Coles bought 1,143 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 per share, with a total value of £4,857.75.

On Friday, February 6th, Helena Coles acquired 1,589 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 per share, with a total value of £6,753.25.

On Friday, November 28th, Helena Coles bought 4,072 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 488 per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.36.

On Friday, November 28th, Helena Coles purchased 405 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 488 per share, with a total value of £1,976.40.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 6.2%

LON HGT opened at GBX 403.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 492.81. HgCapital Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 365.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 542. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: multiple filings show director Helena Coles and director/insider Erika Schraner bought shares on Feb 6 (Coles ~7,442 shares across several transactions; Schraner 2,200 shares), totaling roughly 9,642 shares at ~GBX 424–428 (~£41k aggregate). Insider purchases signal management confidence in the stock/NAV. MarketBeat Insider Filings

Significant insider buying: multiple filings show director Helena Coles and director/insider Erika Schraner bought shares on Feb 6 (Coles ~7,442 shares across several transactions; Schraner 2,200 shares), totaling roughly 9,642 shares at ~GBX 424–428 (~£41k aggregate). Insider purchases signal management confidence in the stock/NAV. Positive Sentiment: Trading update / NAV strength: HgCapital reported that NAV rose in the period and described trading as resilient despite headwinds in public markets and software-sector volatility — a direct fundamental support for the share price. Yahoo Finance: Trading Update Investing.com: Q4 NAV

Trading update / NAV strength: HgCapital reported that NAV rose in the period and described trading as resilient despite headwinds in public markets and software-sector volatility — a direct fundamental support for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Market volatility noted: company and market commentary highlight ongoing public-market volatility and pressure in the software sector; this raises continued uncertainty over listed valuations even as the trust’s private valuations/NAV appear resilient. Monitor sector signals and listed-market flows. SharePrices: Volatility / NAV Note

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting HgCapital Trust this week:

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

