Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.

Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

Telos Co (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) is a specialized provider of cybersecurity, secure networking and identity management solutions primarily serving U.S. federal government agencies, defense contractors and large commercial enterprises. The company’s offerings include compliance automation software, secure cloud and mobile security platforms, data protection appliances and managed security services. Telos’ flagship product suite, Xacta, is designed to automate risk management and compliance workflows in accordance with leading industry standards and federal regulations.

Founded in 1969 and later spun off from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in 2000, Telos has built a reputation for delivering mission-critical technology solutions for high-security environments.

