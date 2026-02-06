Tadeu Marroco Purchases 3 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,562 per share, with a total value of £136.86.
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,001 per share, for a total transaction of £160.04.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,410 per share, with a total value of £132.30.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.4%
BATS opened at GBX 4,555 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,276.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,916 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806.
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.
