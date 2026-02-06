Tadeu Marroco Purchases 3 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,562 per share, with a total value of £136.86.

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,001 per share, for a total transaction of £160.04.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,410 per share, with a total value of £132.30.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.4%

BATS opened at GBX 4,555 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,276.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,916 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,806.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,500.

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

