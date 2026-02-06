Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $623.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $833.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.