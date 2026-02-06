Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $777,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IUSV opened at $106.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

