FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Citigroup

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.
FormFactor Price Performance
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,006.45. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,995 shares in the company, valued at $31,589,675. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,466 shares of company stock worth $4,683,377. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FormFactor
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 170.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,345 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,391,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,260,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $16,909,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting FormFactor
Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong guidance — FORM reported Q4 EPS of $0.46 vs. $0.35 expected, revenue of $215.2M (up ~13.6% YoY) and announced Q1 EPS guidance of $0.41–$0.49 and revenue guidance of $220–$230M, well above consensus. The company also flagged record FY25 revenue and continued margin expansion, which is the primary driver of the rally. FormFactor Inc Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Citi raised its price target (now $98, buy), signaling institutional confidence and adding upward momentum to the stock. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: End-market tailwinds and margin trajectory — management highlighted accelerating demand for HBM and data?center testing and projected continued gross?margin expansion, supporting higher near?term revenue and profit outlook. MSN: FormFactor posts better-than-expected sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Named in stock picks — FormFactor was included in a Forbes piece highlighting stocks positioned for short?term gains, which may attract additional retail/institutional interest but is not a direct operational catalyst. Forbes: 3 Stocks Positioned For Gains
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed/short?term market reaction — some reports noted shares briefly fell in early trading despite the beat, suggesting profit?taking or that parts of the beat/guidance were already anticipated. Zacks: Q4 earnings surpass estimates, shares fall
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst nuance — Evercore raised its target to $80 but kept an “in?line” rating (target below the current price), a reminder that not all analysts are projecting large upside from here. The Fly: Evercore raises price target
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk — FORM trades at a high P/E, so the stock may be sensitive to any guidance misses, margin pressures, or broader semiconductor cyclicality; investors should weigh growth vs. valuation. MarketBeat: Q4 report & materials
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.
FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.
