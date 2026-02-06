HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases 6,603 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $239.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

