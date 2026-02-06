Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 51,497 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $137,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $25.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

