Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

