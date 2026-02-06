ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 116,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

ATEX Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019. ATEX Resources Inc was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.