Financial Analysis: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) vs. Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Enlivex Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $58.84 million 31.45 -$463.66 million ($1.80) -1.98 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.01 million ($0.55) -2.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17 Enlivex Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 164.04%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,020.69%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,637.81% -72.74% -52.46% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -62.91% -53.33%

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.