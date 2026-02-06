ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.52 and last traded at $77.73. 5,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $404.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 909.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.