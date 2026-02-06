Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 58,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 69,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

