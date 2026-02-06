Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 58,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 69,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
