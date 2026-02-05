SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.8550, with a volume of 6185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

