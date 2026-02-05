BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.48, with a volume of 21457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.45.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.66.

About BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying U.S. companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of dividend paying U.S. companies. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield and payout ratio. In addition, depending on market volatility and other factors, the ETF will write covered call options on these securities.

