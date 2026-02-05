Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.830-4.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $404.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.62 million. Regency Centers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.870 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.830–$4.870, materially above the consensus expectation (~$3.38), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and growth visibility for 2026. Press Release

Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $4.830–$4.870, materially above the consensus expectation (~$3.38), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and growth visibility for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $404.19M topped analyst estimates (~$388.62M), and full?year net income per share improved year-over-year, supporting the stronger guidance narrative. Quarterly Release

Q4 revenue of $404.19M topped analyst estimates (~$388.62M), and full?year net income per share improved year-over-year, supporting the stronger guidance narrative. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing leasing wins at grocery?anchored centers (Sprouts in Northern California; King Soopers in Lone Tree) and a Chase Bank lease reinforce Regency’s core strategy of stable, grocery?anchored retail cash flow. Ellis Village / Sprouts

Ongoing leasing wins at grocery?anchored centers (Sprouts in Northern California; King Soopers in Lone Tree) and a Chase Bank lease reinforce Regency’s core strategy of stable, grocery?anchored retail cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains mildly positive with an average “Moderate Buy” from covering analysts (mix of holds and buys), which provides support but not unanimous upside conviction. Analyst Coverage

Broker consensus remains mildly positive with an average “Moderate Buy” from covering analysts (mix of holds and buys), which provides support but not unanimous upside conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview coverage highlighted resilient leasing and expected FFO/revenue growth heading into results, which likely tempered downside expectations going into the print. Zacks Preview

Earnings preview coverage highlighted resilient leasing and expected FFO/revenue growth heading into results, which likely tempered downside expectations going into the print. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.12, missing the consensus by $0.04 — a small miss that may concern some short?term traders focused on near?term earnings precision. Quarterly Release

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 318.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,443,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 430,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

