Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%. Equity Residential updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.940-0.980 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 876.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 797.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,085,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 1,852,970 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 353.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,002,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,241 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,810.2% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,073,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,103,000 after acquiring an additional 688,854 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.01.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

