Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.520 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat consensus on EPS — reported $0.44 vs. $0.38 expected, with revenue roughly in line at $1.19B; this shows continuing operational recovery. Press Release

Beat consensus on EPS — reported $0.44 vs. $0.38 expected, with revenue roughly in line at $1.19B; this shows continuing operational recovery. Positive Sentiment: Raised Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.480–$0.520 (above the ~$0.45 consensus) and issued revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations — a forward-looking beat that supports earnings power. Earnings Release

Raised Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.480–$0.520 (above the ~$0.45 consensus) and issued revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations — a forward-looking beat that supports earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455/share, payable March 10 — supports yield-focused investors and signals cash-flow confidence. Dividend Release

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455/share, payable March 10 — supports yield-focused investors and signals cash-flow confidence. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $100, indicating some analyst confidence in upside. Analyst Note

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $100, indicating some analyst confidence in upside. Neutral Sentiment: Partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to explore single?pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — strategically positive long term but unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Collaboration Release

Partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to explore single?pair Ethernet for automotive connectivity — strategically positive long term but unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Negative Sentiment: Stock dropped on the print despite the beat — investors focused on GAAP weakness: a negative net margin (-4.39%) and material underutilization/inventory charges (~$122.8M) that depressed headline profits. That muted the upside from the EPS beat. Market Reaction

Stock dropped on the print despite the beat — investors focused on GAAP weakness: a negative net margin (-4.39%) and material underutilization/inventory charges (~$122.8M) that depressed headline profits. That muted the upside from the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth was modest (first YoY growth since 2024) and largely in line with consensus — not a blowout to justify a multiple expansion, especially given one-time charges and mixed margin metrics. Revenue Coverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock worth $9,641,654 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,493,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.