Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Camden Property Trust updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.600-6.900 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.17 and a twelve month high of $126.55.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $58,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,134.94. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

