abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.85, but opened at $242.93. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF shares last traded at $241.1660, with a volume of 42,077 shares.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 8.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks the spot prices of a basket of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, less trust expenses. GLTR was launched on Oct 22, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

