Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $213.62, but opened at $239.03. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $232.9360, with a volume of 245,108 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 12.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,013,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $7,719,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 873.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

