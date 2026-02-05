JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

TKR traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Timken by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

