Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.70 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from Asbury Automotive Group’s conference call:
- Asbury reported record fourth-quarter results with $4.7 billion revenue, $793 million gross profit, adjusted EPS $6.67 and Adjusted EBITDA $250 million.
- Leverage improved to a 3.2x transaction-adjusted net leverage (better than forecast), management completed divestitures representing ~$750 million of annualized revenue and repurchased $100 million of stock in 2025 while maintaining ~$927 million of liquidity.
- Used operations showed progress—total used gross profit +6% year?over?year and used retail PVRs +18% to $1,749—and parts & service delivered a record Q4 all-store revenue of $658 million, supporting the long-term services thesis.
- The Tekion DMS rollout is expected to drive long-term efficiency but will create near-term headwinds: duplicated DMS costs, implementation and SOX-related expenses will pressure SG&A in the first half of 2026.
- Management expects near-term softness in new-vehicle metrics—SAR may be slightly down and new-vehicle profitability is being “normalized” toward the company’s $2,500–$3,000 PVR range—with first?half 2026 weakness from weather, incentive/tariff uncertainty and high vehicle transaction prices.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
ABG stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.38. 63,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.51 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $251.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.
In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- The day the gold market broke
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.