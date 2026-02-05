Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 76,098 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 489% compared to the average volume of 12,914 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,505,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,944,859. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

