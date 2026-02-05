Threshold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.17 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $82.18 million and $5.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is blog.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000. The last known price of Threshold is 0.00760951 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $4,935,335.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

