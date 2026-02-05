Compound (COMP) Price Tops $18.62 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Compound has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $18.62 or 0.00026450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $185.58 million and $59.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,373.01 or 0.41802003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,791 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,964,790.56664146 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 19.01350622 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $52,268,025.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.