Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $216.62 and last traded at $216.0150, with a volume of 629395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.12.

The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 12.53%.The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Allstate News Roundup

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho set a $255.00 price target on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after purchasing an additional 435,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,961,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,652,000 after purchasing an additional 395,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.60.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

