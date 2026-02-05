Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:UVV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.21. 5,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Universal has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Company Profile

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Universal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $754.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.30 million.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.