TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.86 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013216 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002797 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,083,730,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is www.terra-classic.io. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
