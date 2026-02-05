Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 and last traded at GBX 0.13. 61,155,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 103,046,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.
Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities. The Juno Project, a joint venture with Callum Baxter (80% held by Global and 20% by Mr Baxter), is located approximately 100km south of the town of Paraburdoo.
