Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 and last traded at GBX 0.13. 61,155,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 103,046,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12.

Georgian Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

About Georgian Mining

Geo Exploration Limited (‘GEO’ or ‘the Company’) is an early stage mineral resource and hydrocarbon exploration company. The Company’s primary focus is highly prospective projects in Australia, with significant interest in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities. The Juno Project, a joint venture with Callum Baxter (80% held by Global and 20% by Mr Baxter), is located approximately 100km south of the town of Paraburdoo.

