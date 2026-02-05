Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.94 million and $25.62 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,835,471,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,835,471,885.0416772 with 918,431,432.27545608 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.34267916 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $23,199,591.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

